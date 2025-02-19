Union Budget designed to meet 1.4 billion Indians’ aspirations: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan

GUNTUR: The Union Budget 2025-26 was designed to meet the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and lay a solid foundation for the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the BJP Guntur district unit at Hindu Pharmacy College on Tuesday, he emphasised that the budget supports all sectors and social groups, including the poor, youth, farmers and women, to transform India into a developed nation.

He praised Guntur’s historical and political significance and commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her eighth consecutive budget. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on women empowerment and inclusive growth.