Union Budget designed to meet 1.4 billion Indians’ aspirations: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan

GUNTUR: The Union Budget 2025-26 was designed to meet the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians and lay a solid foundation for the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.
Speaking at a press conference organised by the BJP Guntur district unit at Hindu Pharmacy College on Tuesday, he emphasised that the budget supports all sectors and social groups, including the poor, youth, farmers and women, to transform India into a developed nation.
He praised Guntur’s historical and political significance and commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her eighth consecutive budget. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on women empowerment and inclusive growth.
Detailing key budgetary initiatives for agriculture and rural development, Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the farm loan limit had been raised to Rs 5 lakh, and the Crop Insurance Scheme was being strengthened. Under the Dhan Dhanya Yojana, 100 backward districts will receive comprehensive agricultural support to make farming more profitable and sustainable.
In technology and education, the budget proposes five artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech research centres, including one in Andhra Pradesh, and Atal Tinkering Labs to foster innovation in schools.
Highlighting Central government support for AP, Ram Mohan Naidu noted that Rs 15,000 crore had been earmarked for both the Polavaram Project and Amaravati’s capital development. He criticised the YSRCP for neglecting key projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission, causing financial losses.
The press meet saw the participation of BJP leaders Joopudi Rangaraju, Cherukuri Tirupatirao, Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana, and TDP MLA Galla Madhavi.