Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to give jobs under compassionate grounds

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has received orders from the State government to appoint eligible dependent family members of APSRTC employees who died in service before December 31, 2015.

On Wednesday, all district public transport officers (DPTOs) were directed to take necessary action and report compliance to headquarters.

Applications for compassionate appointments for dependents of employees who passed away from January 2016 onwards had remained pending due to service requirements.

After APSRTC’s merger with the government, instructions were issued to clear around 896 such pending applications in the order of priority — gram secretariat, ward secretariat, PTD, and collectors’ pool.

However, the process was delayed.

Family members of the deceased employees had repeatedly appealed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, urging them to provide employment under compassionate grounds.

The order stated that after completing the first phase, the remaining applications would be considered and cleared.