CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for Rs 608-crore flood relief

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allocating Rs 608.08 crore to Andhra Pradesh under disaster and flood relief.

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for sanctioning Rs 608.08 Cr for our state out of the Rs 1554.99 Cr allocated to all states under disaster and flood relief,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

The high level committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister, approved Rs 1,554.99 crore of additional Central assistance to five States, including Rs 608 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 288.93 crore to Tripura, Rs 255.24 crore to Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore to Telangana, and Rs 170.99 crore to Nagaland.

‘V-Cs’ appointment based on merit marks a new chapter’

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felt that the appointment of university Vice-Chancellors purely on merit, following the established procedures marks a fresh chapter in higher education.

“Today marks a fresh chapter for higher education in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Making it clear that the Vice-Chancellors will be henceforth appointed purely on merit, following the established procedures, he said though higher education plays a key role in shaping future citizens, political influence and lobbying undermined this process during the previous regime.

“The merit-based system introduced by our NDA government ensures that deserving individuals are appointed to serve the cause of knowledge. This approach is already delivering results while promoting social justice. For the first time, a lady from the ST community, Prof Prasanna Sree Garu, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor (Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry). This is a proud milestone for education and social justice,” he said. He congratulated the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors and wished them a successful tenure in advancing education and knowledge.