VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who went to the national capital on Wednesday evening to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, is likely to meet Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and urge him to come to the rescue of chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

In fact, prior to leaving for Delhi, he wrote a letter to Chouhan, urging the Centre to take immediate measures to implement the Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for red chillies.

Naidu appealed to the Centre to implement the PDP for red chillies by fixing the Market Intervention Price (MIP) under the MIS, based on the cost of cultivation as per the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee, and constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Agriculture/Horticulture/ Co-operation ) to finalise PDP.

Decline in exports hit demand for chilli: CM

He requested the Centre to bear 100% loss instead of 50:50 ratio besides enhancing the coverage from 25% to 75% of production of red chillies for implementing the PDP under the MIS, taking Andhra Pradesh as a special case due to its precarious financial condition.

Mentioning that a meeting was already held by the MIS Committee in New Delhi on February 14 in this regard, he said proposals were submitted to the Committee of Ministers for taking necessary action.