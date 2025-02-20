Former CM Jagan visits Mirchi Yard, YSRCP flays govt for lack of security

GUNTUR: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with farmers at the Mirchi Yard in Guntur on Wednesday and criticised the coalition government for failing to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) and for neglecting their concerns.

He asked Chief Minister N Chandarbabu Naidu to visit the Mirchi Yard and address the ongoing crisis faced by farmers struggling to sell their produce. He highlighted that chilli prices have dropped from Rs 27,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while the yield per acre has also declined significantly. Despite the severity, the government failed to conduct a proper review of the situation and neglected the agricultural sector, he alleged.

He contrasted this with his tenure, where MSP was provided for 24 crops through RBKs and technological tools were used to stabilise commodity prices. He also pointed out that cotton prices have fallen from Rs 10,000 to Rs 7,000 per quintal, while tomato farmers are not receiving fair compensation.

Commenting on the lack of proper security arrangements for his visit, Jagan alleged that the current government is denying basic police security for opposition leaders during their visits.

“I want to remind Naidu that no government is permanent. Tomorrow, when you sit in the opposition, think about how it would feel if we denied you security,” he warned.

Case registered against Jagan for violating MCC

Meanwhile, Guntur police reportedly registered a case against YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and eight others under relevant sections for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by conducting a public meeting with farmers at Mirchi Yard on Wednesday.