Major NDPL network busted in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A major Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) supply chain was busted across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh, leading to several arrests and the seizure of a substantial quantity of illicit liquor. The State Task Force (STF), which led the investigation, uncovered that the network operated through private transport services and digital transactions. Authorities identified Chennai-based supplier S Prabhu as the key figure behind the operation, linking him to multiple illegal liquor distributions throughout the State.

The probe began with a breakthrough on December 27, 2024, in East Godavari district, when Rajamahendravaram (North) police seized 112 bottles of various premium brands and arrested Burla Balakrishna and Muppana Ravikumar. Discrepancies in bottle quality and cap types raised suspicions of counterfeit liquor, later confirmed to have been sourced from Prabhu in Chennai.

On January 8, 2025, the STF uncovered another NDPL case in West Godavari district, with Bhimavaram police seizing a car containing 25 bottles of premium liquor. Kommisetty Venkateswarlu, a key dealer, and four others were arrested. The liquor supply was traced back to Prabhu’s organised network.

The investigation extended to NTR district (Vijayawada) on January 12, 2025, where police seized 12 bottles of NDPL liquor and arrested two transport drivers linked to Venkataramana Transport. It was revealed that liquor shipments were smuggled from Chennai using private transport networks. Former and current managers of the transport remain at large, suggesting a well-coordinated operation.