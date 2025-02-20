Minister Lokesh to meet TDP cadre first during district visits

VIJAYAWADA: In a clear demonstration of the TDP’s commitment to its grassroots, party national general secretary and HRD and IT minister Nara Lokesh, held a meeting with party cadre and local leaders upon his arrival in Tirupati on Wednesday. Lokesh attended the gathering before participating in other official engagements.

Lokesh confirmed that he would prioritise meetings with party members during his visits to Assembly segments across the State. He engaged with the party cadre to learn about their challenges, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed promptly. Lokesh also recalled the guidance of TDP supremo and CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who directed that leaders must first meet with cluster, unit, and booth committee members during their visits to Assembly segments.

“As part of this initiative, I’m dedicating half of the day to meet with all of you,” Lokesh said. Addressing complaints he received during his padayatra from activists who felt overlooked despite their hard work, Lokesh reiterated his respect for both junior and senior members.