MLC poll fever rises in North Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: With the polling day for North Andhra Teachers’ MLC election drawing closer, the political atmosphere in Vizianagaram heated up much before the summer.
Though there are ten contenders in the fray, the main contest would be among Pakalapati Raghu Varma (APTF), Koredla Vijaya Gowri (PDF) and Gade Srinivasulu Naidu (PRTU).
There are 22,493 voters including 8,985 women for the North Andhra Teachers MLC constituency comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manayam districts. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on February 27 and the counting will commence on March 3.
Candidates have intensified their campaign by touching teachers’ associations, political affiliation, caste, and election agenda besides appeasing the voters with some other freebies. The TDP announced its support to APTF candidate and sitting MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, who hails from Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district and is contesting second time now.
North Andhra Graduate MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao announced his support to Raghu Varma along with several teachers’ associations. Raghu Varma won the election in 2019 with the support of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF 257 association), and several teachers’ associations including the United Teachers Federation (UTF) under Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) against Gade Srinivasulu Naidu.
However, Former MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, who hails from Vizianagaram town, entered into the election fray with the support of the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) this time. BJP leaders and former MLC PVN Madhav announced his support for Srinivasulu Naidu. APTF (1938), APUS, APPTA, BUS, and a few others announced their support to Gade Srinivasulu Naidu.
United Teachers Federation (UTF), which is said to be the strongest teachers association entered the fray with their PDF candidate Koredla Vijaya Gowri, who hails from Mallampeta village under Bobbili, for the first time. AP Model School, KGBV teachers and a few other associations announced their support for Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate Vijaya Gowri.
TDP announces support to APTF candidate
The TDP has announced its support for APTF candidate Pakalapati Raghu Varma in the upcoming North Andhra Teachers’ MLC election. TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, along with MP M Sribharat, announced the decision during a press conference at the district office here on Wednesday.
On the occasion, Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that the decision to support Raghu Varma was taken following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister N Lokesh. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat also extended his support, acknowledging Raghu Varma’s efforts as a teacher and his role in advocating for Uttarandhra’s educational needs. The Private Teachers’ Association (PTA) also declared its support for Raghu Varma, aligning with TDP’s stance in the elections. Addressing the gathering, Raghu Varma stated that he aims to work towards the development of the Uttarandhra region.
Legislative Council Whip Vepada Chiranjeevi, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, and other party leaders were present at the meeting.