MLC poll fever rises in North Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: With the polling day for North Andhra Teachers’ MLC election drawing closer, the political atmosphere in Vizianagaram heated up much before the summer.

Though there are ten contenders in the fray, the main contest would be among Pakalapati Raghu Varma (APTF), Koredla Vijaya Gowri (PDF) and Gade Srinivasulu Naidu (PRTU).

There are 22,493 voters including 8,985 women for the North Andhra Teachers MLC constituency comprising Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manayam districts. Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on February 27 and the counting will commence on March 3.

Candidates have intensified their campaign by touching teachers’ associations, political affiliation, caste, and election agenda besides appeasing the voters with some other freebies. The TDP announced its support to APTF candidate and sitting MLC Pakalapati Raghu Varma, who hails from Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district and is contesting second time now.

North Andhra Graduate MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao announced his support to Raghu Varma along with several teachers’ associations. Raghu Varma won the election in 2019 with the support of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF 257 association), and several teachers’ associations including the United Teachers Federation (UTF) under Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) against Gade Srinivasulu Naidu.

However, Former MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, who hails from Vizianagaram town, entered into the election fray with the support of the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) this time. BJP leaders and former MLC PVN Madhav announced his support for Srinivasulu Naidu. APTF (1938), APUS, APPTA, BUS, and a few others announced their support to Gade Srinivasulu Naidu.