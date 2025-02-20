Navodayam 2.0 launched to make Andhra free of illicit liquor

TIRUMALA: With the aim of making Andhra Pradesh free of illicit liquor, drugs, and ganja, the State government launched the Navodayam 2.0 programme on Wednesday at the Ongole Police Parade Grounds, setting a six-month target for complete eradication.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra and Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy inaugurated the programme, emphasising the need to protect youth from addiction and promote awareness. Minister Ravindra highlighted the success of the original Navodayam programme, implemented in 2016, which eliminated illicit liquor production in 10 districts.

He said the government, despite financial challenges, secured Union government support for key projects, including Polavaram and Amaravati, under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.

The event featured a rally, cultural performances, and testimonies from recovered addicts. Officials, MLAs, and community leaders and others were present.