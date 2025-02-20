One more GBS death reported at Andhra's Guntur GGH

GUNTUR: A patient undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) reportedly passed away on Wednesday. Sources identified the deceased as Sheikh Gauhar Jaan, admitted on February 2 with GBS symptoms. Despite repeated attempts, GGH Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana and District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Vijaya Lakshmi did not confirm the death.

This marks the second recent GBS fatality, following Kamalamma’s death from Prakasam district. The rising number of cases across the State has raised alarm, with several patients receiving treatment at major government hospitals. Health officials are monitoring the situation as GBS-related admissions continue to climb. In a fresh case, Nagarapati Umadevi from Chebrolu, Eluru district, was admitted to Vijayawada GGH on Wednesday with GBS symptoms, further adding to the growing concern.

Health Minister ensures availability of medicines

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav conducted a surprise inspection at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada on Wednesday, focusing on medicine availability and hospital efficiency.

At the pharmacy, he reviewed stock levels and directed officials to add two more counters to speed up distribution, ensuring patients receive timely treatment. The Minister spent three-and-a-half hours inspecting various departments, including General Surgery, Medicine, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Orthopedics, ENT, and Cardiology.

He verified doctor attendance, addressing concerns about senior doctors neglecting outpatient (OP) duties. Patients reported quick registration and consultations, with positive feedback on the staff’s conduct.

With over 2,500 daily visitors, Minister Yadav engaged with patients, checked waiting times, and tasted inpatient meals, confirming that the diet provided 2,417 kilocalories per day.

However, he identified a shortage of Medical Nursing Orderlies (MNOs) and Ward Nursing Orderlies (WNOs), noting that patient assistants were handling transport duties. He directed officials to resolve the staffing gap and improve hygiene, ordering immediate repairs to broken bathroom doors.

Later, Yadav reviewed hospital operations with senior officials and instructed engineers to address drainage and parking issues in the super-specialty block. Speaking to the media, he acknowledged that hospital conditions were better than reported but stressed the need for continuous improvement.