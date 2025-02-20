Panchayat Champions drive rural development in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Eight trained Panchayat Champions from Jaggayyapet rural mandal in NTR district have begun work to drive comprehensive village development under the Viksit Panchayat initiative launched by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

Trained at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) from February 10 to 16, the champions are now applying their skills to improve local governance, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship opportunities in their villages. Their efforts support Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of fostering entrepreneurship in every household and MP Kesineni’s mission to enhance rural development in the NTR district.

“We’ve been engaging with local communities, identifying key areas for improvement, and collaborating with local bodies to implement sustainable development programmes,” said Panchayat Champion Peram Ramesh. Another champion, Dorepally Bala Gopi, highlighted their focus on sanitation, water management, education, digital literacy, and skill development, ensuring a holistic approach to village growth.

On Wednesday, Jaggayyapet MLA Sriram Rajagopal (Tatayya) met the Panchayat Champions at his residence, where they shared insights from their training and discussed ongoing programmes. He praised their commitment and assured support for their initiatives, emphasising that their active involvement would play a crucial role in realising the vision of both the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and MP Kesineni in transforming rural communities into ‘Viksit Panchayats.’