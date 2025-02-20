We act on our own on HC Bench: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday made it clear that there was no necessity to abide by the request of the State government pertaining to setting up of the HC Bench in Kurnool.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, asserted that the judiciary acts on its own. It made critical remarks against the State government, while hearing the PIL filed by advocates Tandava Yogesh and Turaga Sai Surya challenging the State government’s decision to establish the HC Bench in Kurnool.

The Chief Justice said a committee was formed to examine the possibility for setting up the Bench in Kurnool, and told the petitioners to wait until it submitted its report. “A decision on setting up the Bench in Kurnool will be taken with due consideration of all the judges in full court meeting, and objections on the committee report can be challenged further,” it said. Further, the court posted the matter to May.

It may be recalled that the Chief Secretary, and the Principal Secretary (Law) wrote letters to the High Court in last November on setting up of the Bench, and Law Minister NMD Farooq too announced that the HC committee would be visiting Kurnool to find a suitable place for it.

The court found fault with the petitioners for filing a PIL when the committee is yet to submit its report on the issue.