APSFL MD rapped, three top officials terminated for alleged intentional delays in order execution

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) Chairman GV Reddy terminated three higher officials of the organisation for their alleged intentional delays in executing orders, which he claimed had crippled the profit-making organisation and pushed it toward closure.

The officials removed from service include Chief Technology Officer Pappu Satya Rama Bharadwaja, Business Operations Head Gandhamsetti Suresh, and Procurement Assistant Manager Shashank Haidar Khan.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, GV Reddy expressed concerns over the delay in issuing termination letters for 410 employees who were hired without proper orders, resulting in a loss of over Rs 1 crore in salaries for December, January, and February. Despite his orders to terminate the employees, the letters were not issued, he said.

GV Reddy also criticised Managing Director (MD) K Dinesh Kumar for negligence in issuing orders regarding employee terminations, vendor connections, and administrative sanctions.

He questioned why the higher officials failed to comply with his directives and did not inform him about pending GST bills. The GST Commissionerate had imposed a fine of Rs 377 crore for failure to file returns, which was not communicated to him, GV Reddy stated and added that the organisation saved Rs 9 crore when he ensured the filing of IT returns before the stipulated time frame.

He also highlighted that under the current administration, no new connections were given, and no additional revenue was generated, accusing Dinesh Kumar of colluding with the previous YSRCP government to harm the organisation. Furthermore, GV Reddy mentioned that he would consult with the Chief Secretary and Advocate General to ensure MD K Dinesh Kumar takes responsibility for his negligence and pay the losses incurred by the organisation.