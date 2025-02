VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the issue of slump in the prices of chillies was taken to the notice of the Centre, and urged to extend the necessary aid to farmers of the State.

“Chilli prices slumped like never before. Farmers got good price in the past because of the demand in the international market. However, due to the reduction in demand in the international market, there is a slump in the chilli prices now,” Naidu said.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Naidu said he had taken the matter to the notice of the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a video conference as he was on a tour. Chouhan will look into the matter on Friday. “We have requested the Centre to intervene in the matter and support farmers. Under the Market Intervention Scheme, only 25% is provided. However, the price determination should consider the cost of cultivation. We have urged the Union Minister to look into these issues,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister met Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, at Krishi Bhavan on Thursday evening, and discussed the problems of chilli farmers.

Binod Giri, Deputy Commissioner (MPS), has issued a meeting notice to discuss the AP government’s plea for market intervention to protect chilli farmers’ interests. A meeting has been convened under the chairmanship of the Union Agriculture Minister at 11 am in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the fixation of Market Intervention Price (MIP) for red chillies, and steps to be taken to promote chilli exports from AP.

Naidu seeks Central aid to complete Polavaram-Banakacherla link project

“Our primary objective is to support farmers in every possible manner. On Saturday, we will meet traders and market committee representatives to understand the reasons behind the price slump. We have already written three letters to the Centre. Additionally, AP officials have been in discussions with Central authorities. We have come to Delhi with the sole intention of protecting the interests of chilli farmers, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that farmers do not suffer losses,” he asserted.