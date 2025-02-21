CM Chandrababu Naidu schools Jagan on aid to chilli farmers, MCC

VIJAYAWADA: Amid concerns raised by YSRCP leaders regarding the security of their president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the opposition for political opportunism. Naidu pointed out, “Those who did nothing for farmers in the past are now speaking up. Before 2019, we released Rs 138 crore to support chili farmers, and now the NDA government will provide further assistance. Some are entering the chili yards for political gain.”

Naidu also addressed the violation of the election code, stating, “The election code applies to all parties, yet they claim it does not apply to them simply because they aren’t contesting. They ignored the Election Commission’s directive and engaged in illegal activities. Should the police protect criminal actions?”

TDP leaders Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Energy) and Anagani Satya Prasad questioned Jagan’s awareness of the Model Code of Conduct. They criticised the YSRCP’s theatrics over security and said the party would not win more than 11 seats if Jagan does not change his approach.