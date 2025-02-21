Group-2 Mains exam will proceed as planned: Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday ruled that the Group-2 Mains examination, scheduled for February 23, will proceed as planned.

Justice Satti Subba Reddy, hearing a petition from two aspirants seeking to halt the exam, made it clear that stopping the examination would adversely impact the 92,250 candidates who have already cleared the preliminary exams.

The petitioners sought the court’s intervention to implement horizontal reservation in the recruitment process. However, Justice Reddy pointed out that only two of the 92,250 candidates had approached the court.

He explained that if the petitioners prevail in their case, the entire recruitment process may need to be restarted.

The judge emphasised that halting the main examination at this stage would cause irreparable harm to many candidates.

The court stated that all subsequent actions related to the recruitment notification will be subject to its final judgment in the case.

The State government was directed to file a counter affidavit within 10 days, providing complete details on the matter. The court has posted the next hearing for March 11.

In a related case, a petition had been filed by Kanuparthi Penhalaya of YSR Kadapa and three other aspirants, requesting special reservation points for disabled persons, women, ex-servicemen, and sportsmen in the Group-2 notification.

Additionally, Malla Parthasarathy of Visakhapatnam has filed a petition urging the finalisation of the reservation roster for Group-2 posts in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment in the RK Sabharwal case.