No power tariff hike for 2025-26 in Andhra

TIRUPATI: Giving a huge relief to power consumers, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has released the retail supply tariff order for the financial year 2025-26 without any hikes. The State government has also agreed to fill the revenue gap of Rs 12,632 crore without burdening power consumers further.

APERC Incharge Chairman Thakur Rama Singh and member P Venkata Ramana Reddy and APSPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao, APCPDCL CMD AKV Bhaskar, APEPDCL CMD I Prudhvi Tej and APERC Secretary P Krishna released the retail power tariff order at the SPDCL corporate office in the temple town on Thursday.

APERC has approved the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) as Rs 57,544.17 crore for the three Discoms, which is Rs 1,324.35 crore less than the Discoms’ filings. The approved total revenue is Rs 44,323.30 crore, slightly higher than the Discoms’ filings of Rs 44,185.27 crore. APERC has approved a revenue gap of Rs 12,632.40 crore, which is Rs 2,050.86 crore less than the Discoms’ filings of Rs 14,683.26 crore. As the subsidy, the State government has given its consent to fill the entire revenue gap of Rs 12,632.40 crore avoiding any tariff hike for all consumers.

50% subsidy scheme on additional load regularisation for domestic users

The subsidy covers provision of concession/free power to specific consumer categories, including agricultural consumers, horticultural nurseries, washermen, aquaculture farmers and Scheduled Caste/Tribe households. APERC has given its nod to APGENCO to procure imported coal to ensure its full generation capacity, and reduce Discoms’ dependence on market purchases.