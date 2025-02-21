SP inspects strong rooms in Andhra's Guntur ahead of MLC polls

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar inspected the strong rooms at AC College, where ballot boxes for the upcoming MLC elections for graduate constituencies in the combined Guntur and Krishna districts will be secured. The elections are scheduled for the 27th of this month.

Four strong rooms have been set up at the college to safeguard the ballot boxes. Kumar, along with police and revenue officials, reviewed the security arrangements. He assessed the deployment of police personnel, access control to the strong rooms, and security measures for ballot box transportation. The SP instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents.

He stressed the importance of seamless coordination between the police and revenue departments. Revenue officials briefed him on the arrangements in place. He assured that adequate police personnel would be deployed to provide comprehensive security for the strong rooms, ensuring the integrity of the election process.