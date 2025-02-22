APCO, Co-optex ink pact to boost handloom sales

VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha announced that the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society (APCO) and Tamil Nadu’s Co-optex signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday, creating new opportunities for handloom artisans and weavers to sell their products in both States.

APCO Managing Director Pavana Murthy and Co-Optex Managing Director Deepak Jacob exchanged the agreement copies during a Buyer-Seller meeting held in Vijayawada, which was attended by Minister Savitha and Tamil Nadu Minister Gandhi.

The MoU outlines the mutual agreement between APCO and Co-Optex to facilitate the sale of handloom products in Tamil Nadu, promoting regional handloom industries.

Savitha highlighted the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to the welfare of handloom artisans. She set a target of Rs 9.20 crore in sales for handloom products across APCO and Co-Optex stores in both States. She emphasised the government’s efforts to provide marketing support and training for artisans.