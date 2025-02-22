Elaborate arrangements for Intermediate, 10th exams in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya and SP AR Damodar reviewed preparations for APPSC Group-2 Mains, Intermediate, and Xth class exams in a meeting at the district collectorate on Friday.

The Collector stated that 4,544 candidates will take the Group-2 Mains exam in seven centres in Ongole on February 23. Entry is allowed from 8:30 am to 9:30 am for the morning session and from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm for the afternoon session. Candidates can contact the control room at 8801188046 for assistance.

For Intermediate exams from March 1 to 20, 42,439 students will appear across 67 centres. CCTV surveillance, flying squads, and observers are deployed.

Class 10 exams start on March 17, with 29,602 students appearing at 183 centres. Nine flying squads will monitor exams, and RTC buses will assist rural students. The SP announced Section 144 at exam centres and urged candidates to report issues via WhatsApp (9121102266) or Dial 100/112. Strict action will be taken against rule violators.