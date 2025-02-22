Free chicken, eggs distributed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

GUNTUR: In an effort to counter bird flu rumours and revive the struggling poultry industry, poultry farmers and industry representatives in Guntur organised a free chicken and egg distribution programme at Swami Theatre premises on Friday.

The initiative saw an overwhelming response, with thousands gathering to receive freshly cooked poultry dishes, leading to an unexpected surge. The crowd grew so large that organisers had to lock the gates to maintain order.

The recent bird flu outbreak severely affected chicken and egg sales. Fear and misinformation led to a significant drop in demand, prompting poultry farmers to take proactive steps to reassure consumers. Industry leaders emphasised that properly cooked poultry poses no health risk.

Prominent leaders, including MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana and Naseer Ahmad, participated in the event, encouraging the public to continue consuming poultry products. They highlighted the economic hardships faced by farmers and urged people not to fall for baseless fears.

Following the overwhelming public response, industry representatives expressed optimism that such awareness campaigns would help restore consumer trust and stabilise sales. With chicken and egg prices gradually recovering, poultry farmers hope their businesses will soon return to normal levels.