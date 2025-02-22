Guntur police recover 234 phones worth Rs 46 lakh

GUNTUR: Guntur district police recovered 234 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 46.60 lakh and returned them to their owners at the District Police Office Conference Hall.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin) GV Ramana Murthy handed over the devices on Friday.

Murthy said mobile phones are essential in today’s digital world, and losing them can be distressing. Using advanced technology, the police traced and recovered the phones without charging the victims, who expressed gratitude.

Authorities urged citizens to report lost phones via the police helpline (8688831574) or the CEIR website. Officials also warned about rising cybercrimes where fraudsters misuse phones to lure victims with job offers, business deals, or financial gains, leading to unauthorized bank withdrawals.

Police advised the public to stay alert, block suspicious calls, and report cyber frauds to the nearest station or the National Cyber Security toll-free number 1930.