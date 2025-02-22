Refund in cyber frauds just 0.48 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a dismal 0.48% refund of lost money in cyber frauds to victims in 2024.

Of the total Rs 974.12 crore lost in cyber frauds that took place from January 1 to December 31, 2024, the cybercrime police stations in the 26 districts of the State have only recovered Rs 4.75 crore, which amounts to a dismal 0.48% of the total sum.

A total amount of Rs 122.94 crore in the bank accounts of cyber fraudsters has been frozen last year, and the sum will be returned to victims soon after the end of case trial, revealed police.

Out of Rs 974.12 crore lost mere Rs 4.75 crore refunded

According to the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID), the cybercrime helpline 1930 of the State and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) had received 7.6 lakh distress calls in 2024, and of which 56,444 were turned into complaints. After the preliminary investigation, the CID had registered 1,266 cases.

“Of the total Rs 974.12 crore lost to cyber fraudsters, we have managed to freeze Rs 122.94 crore, and of which a mere Rs 4.75 crore has been refunded to the victims. The frozen amount of Rs 122.94 crore will be refunded to complainants soon after getting the necessary permission from the court,” said CID DG Ravishankar Ayyanar.

Visakhapatnam cybercrime police station had registered the highest number of 253 cases in the State.

“A majority of the cases are being reported after the Golden Hour, and it limits the scope of freezing the amount in the bank account of the accused. Generally, fraudsters use advanced technology, and maintain a huge network to transfer the amount looted from victims within no time. In majority of cases, tracing the account into which the amount transferred is a tough task,” the CID DG explained.