Strive to achieve development goals: Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister to officials

ONGOLE: Minister of Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy directed Revenue, Housing, Panchayatraj, Velugu, and DWMA officials to work sincerely towards the State’s goals, including Swarnandhra and Swachh Andhra, as outlined in the “Swarnandhra-2047 Vision Document,” a key initiative of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the welfare of the poor.

Minister Swamy, in a review meeting with Kondapi constituency officials, assessed local progress. He ordered Revenue officers to ensure accurate land re-surveys, addressing past issues of encroachment and record tampering during the previous YSRCP government.

He also instructed Housing officials to identify suitable lands for housing and stressed that industrial land acquisition should be conducted carefully, ensuring no landowners feel dissatisfied. Swamy stressed that government policies should prioritise people’s interests and development.

Officials were urged to take necessary steps to achieve the State’s vision for comprehensive growth and prosperity.