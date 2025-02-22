Tomato at Rs 3 per kilogram in parts of Andhra Pradesh, govt steps in to stabilise prices

VIJAYAWADA/SRIKAKULAM/NELLORE: In response to the sharp decline in tomato prices, the State government has launched a comprehensive intervention to protect farmers from financial losses.

The government is directly procuring tomatoes from farmers at a remunerative price of around Rs 8 per kg and distributing them to Rythu Bazaars across the State.

According to the latest reports, the price per kg plummeted to Rs 2 to Rs 3 or less in several parts of the State, leaving the farmers in distress and forcing them to throw away their produce.

Asserting the State government’s commitment to ensuring fair prices for tomato farmers, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu has directed Collectors and marketing officials to facilitate procurement and transportation. On Friday, over 100 MT of tomatoes were procured from farmers in Anantapur, Kurnool, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalle districts.

Tomatoes from Vizianagaram and Anakapalle were being sent to Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam and Godavari region, while those from Anantapur and Kurnool were transported to Vijayawada and Guntur.

Atchannaidu emphasised the need for a long-term solution to market fluctuations. Steps are also being taken to send tomatoes to processing units to secure better pricing.

Additionally, the State government is working with the Centre to sell surplus tomatoes in neighbouring States under the Market Intervention Scheme through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF).

This initiative is expected to stabilise prices between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per kg for farmers, with operational costs covered by the agencies.