Twitter user booked for offensive comments against Andhra Pradesh DyCM Pawan Kalyan

GUNTUR/ TIRUPATI: A case has been filed against an unidentified Twitter user for allegedly posting offensive comments targeting Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by Jitta Rajendra, a resident of Karumuri Hanumantharao Colony at Bapatla Town Police Station.

Police sources revealed that the accused, operating under the Twitter handle ‘Naa Ishtam (Leo)’, posted a morphed image of K Pawan Kalyan with derogatory remarks about his appearance. The post, allegedly intended to provoke political rivalry and disrupt public harmony, also offended Jana Sena Party supporters.

The incident occurred on February 19, 2025, and was promptly reported to the police.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 61(2), 196, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 67 of the IT Act, for promoting enmity between political groups, spreading misinformation, and inciting public unrest via social media. A similar complaint has been filed with Narasaraopet police in Palnadu district.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the accused and have issued a warning that strict action will be taken against those using social media to spread hatred and disturb public peace.

Complaint against Kiran Royal for trolling Jagan

YSRCP leaders on Friday complained with East Police against Jana Sena Tirupati District in-charge Kiran Royal for trolling their party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy using morphed photos and videos.

Tirupati YSRCP youth president Uday Vamsi, secretary Gopal Reddy and others alleged that coalition leaders resorted to using cheap tricks to troll the former chief minister.