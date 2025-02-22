Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reaffirms Centre’s support to Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the Centre’s support for the State’s development projects and said the new US policies may not have an impact on petroleum prices in India and may even fall further in global markets.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Friday, he expressed support for the petroleum refineries, GAIL’s Srikakulam-Angul Natural Gas Pipeline, AIIMS Mangalagiri, IIT Tirupati, and IISER Tirupati. Additionally, he noted a significant increase in railway infrastructure allocation, from Rs 886 crore (2009-2014) to Rs 9,417 crore (2024-25).

Minister Puri outlined key road and railway projects, including 4,741 km of national highways, the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Expressway, and the modernisation of 73 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He announced the establishment of the NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub in Pudimadaka and three new greenfield airports.

Emphasising the BJP-led government’s commitment to Andhra Pradesh’s growth, he stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is emerging as a global economic power.

He also addressed fuel prices, India’s international standing, and the upcoming Bihar elections. He noted that the recent petrol price hike was -0.67% in India, compared to 48% in Bangladesh and 25% in Pakistan, while the diesel price increased by 1.15% in India, 85.47% in Sri Lanka, and 5.17% in the USA.

Puri highlighted that under the 14th Finance Commission, States now receive 42% of tax devolution, up from 32% under the 13th Finance Commission. Andhra Pradesh’s tax devolution increased from Rs 1,32,385 crore (2004-2014) to Rs 2,94,063 crore (2014-2024), a 123% rise. Grants and aid to Andhra Pradesh surged 264%, from Rs 78,112 crore (2004-2014) to Rs 2,84,141 crore (2014-2024).