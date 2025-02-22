WhatsApp scam: Three held for using Andhra Pradesh CM picture

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested three cybercriminals for impersonating government officials and misusing the Chief Minister’s image on WhatsApp to commit fraud. The gang, operating from a call center in Delhi, targeted pregnant women under the Janani Suraksha Yojana scheme, stealing Rs 16.02 lakh.

The accused - Achari Ranjith Singh (27), A Venkata Narayana (22), and Jathin (24) - defrauded 132 victims across multiple states. Investigations linked them to 12 cybercrime cases and 213 FIRs nationwide.

Police seized Rs 1.9 lakh and electronic evidence. District SP Tushar Dudi urged the public to report cyber fraud at 1930. Officers involved in the investigation received commendations.