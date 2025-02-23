Andhra Pradesh Budget Session begins as YSRCP reconsiders boycott

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will commence Monday, with Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Assembly and Council.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which had earlier announced a boycott of the session, is now reconsidering its decision and is expected to attend the governor’s address. However, an official decision on whether the party will participate in the entire session is yet to be announced.

Speculation is rife that YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed party MLAs and MLCs to attend the governor’s address. Party sources indicated that a final decision will be made after he arrives at his camp office in Tadepalli on Sunday.

So far, YSRCP MLAs have boycotted Assembly proceedings, while the party’s MLCs have continued to attend Council sessions. It is anticipated that the party may participate in the full session and confront the coalition government over the non-implementation of the ‘Super Six’ promises, among other election promises.

YSRCP has faced criticism from various quarters for its absence from the Assembly. Recently, Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju cautioned that MLAs risk disqualification if they fail to attend sessions for 60 days.

The exact duration of the session will be determined during a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by the speaker after the governor’s address. However, sources indicate the House is expected to be in session for at least 15 working days.

The TDP-led NDA government will present its first full-fledged budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year on February 28. Before its introduction, the Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will meet to approve the budget.