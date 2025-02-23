AP police destroy 3,737 kg of ganja in anti-drug operation in Krishna district

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is intensifying its crackdown on the illegal drug trade, with Deputy General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta reaffirming the State’s commitment to eradicating narcotics.

On Saturday, officials incinerated 3,737 kg of ganja and 4.22 kg of liquid ganja, seized in 183 cases across four sub-divisions of Krishna district, at Jindal Urban Management power plant in Edlapadu, Palnadu district.

The large-scale destruction underscores the government’s zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes.

The DGP warned that strict action would be taken against traffickers, adding that Andhra Pradesh is setting an example by dismantling criminal networks alongside prosecuting offenders.

To combat organised drug syndicates, the government has established ‘Eagle,’ a specialized enforcement unit tracking and dismantling smuggling operations.

Authorities are also seizing traffickers’ assets to cripple financial resources.

Beyond enforcement, the police department is prioritising prevention. Educational seminars are being conducted in colleges to raise awareness about drug abuse.

The DGP emphasised that keeping youth away from drugs is crucial for a safer society. He assured that stringent surveillance has curbed ganja cultivation.

Senior officials present at the event included Eagle IGP AK Ravi Krishna, Eluru Range IGP GVG Ashok Kumar, Eagle SP K Nagesh Kumar, Krishna District SP K Gangadhar Rao, and Palnadu District SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao.