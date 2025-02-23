CM Chandrababu Naidu upset with APPSC chief over refusal to postpone Group 2 Main exam

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly upset with APPSC Chairperson AR Anuradha for refusing to postpone the Group 2 Main exam scheduled for February 23, according to highly placed sources.

During a teleconference with key leaders, he expressed frustration, stating that the government wants to postpone the exam due to errors in the roster. Although, the government submitted a written request, the APPSC did not honour it.

He emphasised that the government appointed Anuradha due to her capabilities, but she needs to consider public opinion. The government’s primary concern is avoiding inconvenience to aspirants, particularly since the roster is undecided, causing confusion among candidates. He is of the view that the exam can be conducted after resolving the roster issues.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in the court on March 11, and Naidu has instructed the Advocate General to argue for clearance for interviews. The APPSC, as an independent body, is proceeding with the exam despite the government’s efforts to defer it. The exam, initially set for January 5, was rescheduled to February 23.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has received numerous requests from Group 2 aspirants to postpone the exam. He promising to explore all solutions. Meanwhile, many aspirants are protesting at several places, criticising the government for not yielding to their demand.