RySS partners with Pegasus Capital, Producers Trust to scale natural farming in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to promote sustainable agriculture, the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pegasus Capital Advisors and Producers Trust on Saturday.

This strategic partnership, represented by T Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice-Chairman, RySS; Craig Cogut, Founder and CEO, Pegasus Capital Advisors; and Keith Agoada, Founder and CEO, Producers Trust, aims to scale natural farming from 1 to 6 million farmers.

The collaboration focuses on key areas such as resource mobilisation, post-harvest infrastructure, market expansion, AI-driven research, and international partnerships.

Emphasising the significance of this collaboration, Craig Cogut said, “Our collaboration would pave the way for resources, building infrastructure, and bringing technology.”

Keith Agoada lauded AP’s leadership in natural farming. “It’s an honour to see CM N Chandrababu Naidu focus on introducing certification, traceability, and data to strengthen natural farming expansion,” he said. Highlighting the State’s long-term vision, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) B Rajasekhar said, “Our Chief Minister has a growth vision for various sectors. In agriculture, we aim to leverage deep tech, and natural farming is our top priority.”

Vijay Kumar emphasised the role of women self-help groups in driving this initiative. “What we offer is a larger canvas where these SHGs take the lead in natural farming expansion through established networks with local supply chains.”