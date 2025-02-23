We can’t postpone Group II Main exam now: APPSC tells Andhra govt

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has informed the State government that the Group II Main examination, scheduled for February 23, is being conducted in compliance with a High Court order to safeguard the interests of genuine candidates.

The clarification came after the State government shot off a letter to APPSC on Friday, requesting a rescheduling of the exam.

The government stated that it needed time to file a counter affidavit in the High Court regarding petitions challenging the notification for direct recruitment to Group II services, issued in December 2023.

In response on Saturday, APPSC Secretary (FAC) I Narasimha Murthy emphasised that the Group II Main exam had already been postponed once.

“It is apprehended that the request for postponement is coming from candidates who did not qualify for the Main and are determined to derail it,” Murthy wrote. “Their strategy is to get the notification cancelled by any means so they have another opportunity in future recruitments. Coaching centres are also playing a role in this, protecting their vested interests.”

The APPSC Secretary further clarified that there is no mention of roster points in the recruitment notification and that misinformation is being deliberately spread to push for its cancellation. Murthy also cited the High Court’s observations while refusing to issue an interim stay on the exam.

The court had noted that postponing the exam would cause irreparable loss to candidates and jeopardize the interests of those who had rightfully qualified.

The APPSC secretary added that since all candidates appearing for the exam are graduates, further delays at this stage could result in a violation of the Model Code of Conduct due to the upcoming MLC elections. The APPSC is also bound by these restrictions, Narasimha Murthy pointed out.