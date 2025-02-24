All set for Budget Session in Andhra Pradesh; Speaker holds review meet

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the third session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislature, which will commence Monday at 10 am with Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and Council.

The session will include the presentation of a complete budget for the first time under the current government. Initially, the State government presented vote-on-account budgets for the 2024-25 financial year due to the general elections.

In view of the Budget Session, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu held a crucial meeting on Sunday with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, and others to discuss arrangements for the 47th Legislative Council session and the third session of the 16th Legislative Assembly.

During the meeting, the Speaker asked all Assembly and Council members to be present in the Assembly by 9:30 am for the Governor’s address. The Speaker emphasised the principle of accountability, stressing the need for compliance in submitting timely responses. Officials were instructed to set a timeline for filing replies to questions and other issues raised on the floor of the House under various rules.

He also directed officials to ensure that a sufficient number of copies of all reports, papers, and other documents tabled in the House are available on time for distribution to members and the media. Security arrangements for the session, both inside and around the Legislature Complex, were also reviewed. Due to heightened security, it was decided that visitors and personal staff would not be granted access. Visitors and delegates seeking to meet the Chief Minister have been advised to meet him at his office instead. Later, the Speaker inspected the newly constructed canteen.

Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, Assembly Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, and other officials were present.