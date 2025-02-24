AP government cheated chilli farmers, says Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila accused the State government of cheating the chilli farmers with false assurances and sought to know why it failed to address the fluctuations of tomato prices and protest farmers’ interests.

Posting on the social media platform ‘X’, she asked why the Centre failed to declare the minimum support price (MSP) for chilli as Rs 26,000 if it is truly concerned about the farmers. “Otherwise, the State government should immediately set up the price stabilisation fund to support chilli farmers who are in financial distress. We demand that the State government announce a bonus for them in addition to the price given by the Centre,” she stated.