Eluru police deploy drones for safety of women

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eluru police conducted drone surveillance in the city to enhance the safety of girls, women, elderly people, and students. The Abhaya Mahila Rakshaka Dal (Women’s Safety Squad) of Eluru has taken proactive measures to prevent harassment in schools, high schools, and colleges.

The police department has already deployed special flying squads to curb rowdy behaviour. “We will use technological advancements like drone cameras for continuous surveillance to protect students. This system will help identify suspicious individuals and enable immediate action,” said Women Sub-Inspector (SI) Kanthi Priya. The use of drones marks another step forward in ensuring public safety.

As per the instructions of District Superintendent of Police (SP) K Pratap Shiva Kishore, Women Police Station Inspector M Subba Rao, along with Women SI Kanthi Priya and their staff, participated in the demonstration on Sunday.

In this regard, the police department urges the public to immediately report any suspicious individuals near educational institutions to the local police station, helpline number 112, or 9550351100.