Group 2 Main exam goes off smoothly in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the Group 2 Main examination smoothly on Sunday, despite protests from several candidates for its deferment. The written examination (objective type - offline) was conducted in two sessions at 175 centres across 13 erstwhile combined districts of the State.

According to APPSC authorities, out of 92,250 candidates who qualified for the Main exam, 86,459 downloaded their hall-tickets. In all, 79,599 candidates attended the forenoon session of the Main exam, and 79,451 the afternoon session, registering an attendance of 92% of those who downloaded their hall-tickets.

Six districts recorded the highest attendance of 93%, while the turnout was 92% in two districts, and 91% in four districts respectively. NTR district registered the lowest turnout of 90%.

The Group 2 Main exam to fill up 905 vacant posts was held under tight security. Drones and body cameras were deployed at the exam centres, besides CCTV surveillance to thwart any untoward incidents. The conduct of the exam was monitored by the authorities from the command control centres at the district collectorates and SP offices.

In the forenoon session, the exam was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the afternoon session exam was held from 3 to 5.30 pm. All photocopying and DTP centres within the vicinity of the exam centres remained closed.