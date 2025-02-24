Group 2 Main exam goes off smoothly in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the Group 2 Main examination smoothly on Sunday, despite protests from several candidates for its deferment. The written examination (objective type - offline) was conducted in two sessions at 175 centres across 13 erstwhile combined districts of the State.
According to APPSC authorities, out of 92,250 candidates who qualified for the Main exam, 86,459 downloaded their hall-tickets. In all, 79,599 candidates attended the forenoon session of the Main exam, and 79,451 the afternoon session, registering an attendance of 92% of those who downloaded their hall-tickets.
Six districts recorded the highest attendance of 93%, while the turnout was 92% in two districts, and 91% in four districts respectively. NTR district registered the lowest turnout of 90%.
The Group 2 Main exam to fill up 905 vacant posts was held under tight security. Drones and body cameras were deployed at the exam centres, besides CCTV surveillance to thwart any untoward incidents. The conduct of the exam was monitored by the authorities from the command control centres at the district collectorates and SP offices.
In the forenoon session, the exam was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the afternoon session exam was held from 3 to 5.30 pm. All photocopying and DTP centres within the vicinity of the exam centres remained closed.
No untoward incident reported across State
No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the State during the Main exam. Notably, several new mothers arrived at the exam centres with their infants.
At SPW Degree College in Tirupati, a woman aspirant arrived in her bridal attire. M Mamatha, a resident of Tirupati who got married in the early hours of Sunday, arrived straight from the wedding venue in Chittoor to appear for the main exam.
At Padmavathi Junior College in Tirupati, Harika, an aspirant, experienced labour pains after appearing for the exam. Upon being informed, District Collector S Venkateswar arranged a 108 ambulance, and she was shifted to Tirupati Maternity Hospital, where her condition remained stable.
In Vijayawada, four candidates who arrived at the Maris Stella College exam centre were denied entry by police. Paper 1 of the Group 2 exam covers History and Politics (75 marks each). Paper 2 of the exam covers Economics and Science & Technology (75 marks each). There are negative marks.
Speaking to TNIE, Majji Parvathi (33), who appeared for the Group 2 Main exam at KVM College, exuded confidence that she would secure 240 marks out of 300.
Meanwhile, AP Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee State president Samayam Hemantha Kumar urged the government to resolve the roster issue by March 11, and ensure that there are legal hurdles for the recruitment of Group 2 posts.
Group 2 Main answer key released
The APPSC has released the initial answer key for the Group 2 Main examination conducted on Sunday. The key was made available on the APPSC official website (http://psc.ap.gov.in). Candidates who want to raise objections regarding any question or key answer can do so through the online objection link provided on the website. The objection window will remain open from February 25 to 27, 2025. The APPSC made it clear that objections will only be accepted online and through post, Objections received after the deadline will not be entertained