Vizag more suitable for HC Bench, assert lawyers of Uttarandhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lawyers of North Andhra have unanimously resolved to intensify protests demanding the establishment of High Court Bench in Visakhapatnam, citing its well-developed infrastructure.

The lawyers from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kakinada districts participated in a regional conference held at the New Bar Association Hall on the Visakhapatnam district court premises on Sunday.

The meeting, presided over by Visakhapatnam Bar Association president Bevara Satyanarayana, passed a resolution demanding the establishment of the Principal High Court, and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Visakhapatnam. The lawyers also resolved to launch widespread protest programmes against the Centre’s Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Satyanarayana emphasised the need to involve the public in the ongoing agitation for the High Court Bench, stating that the movement has been active since 1993, and will continue without any compromise. He announced that a steering committee will be formed to taken the demand to the notice of the Chief Justice of High Court and the Chief Minister. He urged every lawyer to contribute to the cause, highlighting the difficulty of travelling 700 km to Vijayawada for legal proceedings.