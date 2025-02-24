Vizag more suitable for HC Bench, assert lawyers of Uttarandhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lawyers of North Andhra have unanimously resolved to intensify protests demanding the establishment of High Court Bench in Visakhapatnam, citing its well-developed infrastructure.
The lawyers from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kakinada districts participated in a regional conference held at the New Bar Association Hall on the Visakhapatnam district court premises on Sunday.
The meeting, presided over by Visakhapatnam Bar Association president Bevara Satyanarayana, passed a resolution demanding the establishment of the Principal High Court, and the Central Administrative Tribunal in Visakhapatnam. The lawyers also resolved to launch widespread protest programmes against the Centre’s Advocates (Amendment) Bill 2025.
Addressing the gathering, Satyanarayana emphasised the need to involve the public in the ongoing agitation for the High Court Bench, stating that the movement has been active since 1993, and will continue without any compromise. He announced that a steering committee will be formed to taken the demand to the notice of the Chief Justice of High Court and the Chief Minister. He urged every lawyer to contribute to the cause, highlighting the difficulty of travelling 700 km to Vijayawada for legal proceedings.
Uttarandhra lawyers to intensify stir for HC Bench
Bar Council vice-president Krishna Mohan noted that the demand for a High Court Bench in Visakhapatnam dates back to 1989-90, and called for intensified pressure on the government through various activities.
State Bar Council member Narasinga Rao said the judiciary was positively inclined towards the proposal, and suggested direct discussions with judges to expedite the process.
Bheemunipatnam Bar Association president MV Parvathisam urged the lawyers to wear black badges starting Monday as a mark of protest. Tuni Bar Association president Krishna Sekhar argued that Visakhapatnam was a more suitable location for the High Court Bench.
Senior advocate Lakshmi Rambabu opined that Visakhapatnam, with its superior infrastructure, was a more viable option than Kurnool for both the High Court Bench and the Central Administrative Tribunal. Veteran lawyer Chintapalli Rambabu stressed the importance of unity among advocates to achieve the demand, and called for submitting a formal petition to the government in this regard.
Advocate Murali Mohan suggested launching large scale protests similar to those seen for the Land Tribunal Act.
Lawyers from Palakonda, Bobbili, Tuni, Narsipatnam, Anakapalle, Gajapathinagaram and Vizianagaram participated in the conference, sharing their views. Some members proposed protest strategies similar to those employed by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers. Bar Association secretary Naresh, Ahmad, and other senior legal professionals were present.