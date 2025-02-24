Vizag social media influencer held for promoting online betting apps

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police arrested social media influencer Vasupalli Nani, also known as Local Boy Nani, for allegedly promoting online betting applications through YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Nani, a resident of Kanchara Veedhi, was found encouraging youth to participate in betting by claiming high profits with minimal investment.

Influenced by his online promotions a victim lost a significant amount of money, falling into debt and suffering mental distress, said local police. The victim filed a complaint on February 21, requesting action against Nani for misleading youth.

The investigation confirmed that Nani had been promoting colour prediction betting apps such as DAFABET, PARIMATCH, MAHADEV BOOK, and RAJABET. Further inquiries revealed that other social media influencers were also involved in promoting similar apps. Nani was arrested and sent to judicial remand. Police took him into custody for further investigation.

City Commissioner of Police (CP) Shanka Brata Bagchi warned that strict legal action would be taken against influencers promoting betting and misleading youth. He urged the public to report bookies or individuals involved in such activities by calling the Commissioner’s office at 7995095799.