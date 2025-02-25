Andhra Pradesh back on track of growth: Governor S Abdul Nazeer

VIJAYAWADA: A thriving economy is the foundation of a prosperous society, and Andhra Pradesh must lead the way in shaping India’s industrial future, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer, while highlighting the State’s vast coastline, abundant natural resources, and skilled workforce, which position it uniquely to achieve growth in sectors like renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductor manufacturing, and high-value exports.
Addressing the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday, the Governor said it is equally important to ensure that growth is sustainable and inclusive.
“AP’s development should not come at the cost of its environment or at the risk of widening social disparities. Policies must be designed with a long-term vision, integrating initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission, Gati Shakti, and Make in India with grassroot empowerment programmes. Rural development must go hand in hand with urban expansion, ensuring that no community is left behind,” the Governor asserted.
The Governor emphasised that education, skilling and digital access must be prioritised, equipping the youth with the tools they need to actively participate in the rapidly changing global economy. “Only when every individual feels empowered and included, we can truly say that progress has been achieved,” he observed.
The Governor started his nearly an hour-long speech by recalling his earlier address, when he mentioned how the State was left in financial disorder due to misgovernance, lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making significant strides during the last eight months in getting the State back on track through accountable and good governance. The Governor hailed the efforts of the NDA government to revive the past glory of the State.
He highlighted the collapse of the irrigation sector under the YSRCP regime, citing the stalling of major projects, the destruction of the energy sector, and pending liabilities amounting to a staggering Rs 1.35 lakh crore.
22 new policies launched to promote sustainable development: Governor
Despite all these challenges, Nazeer hailed the TDP-led NDA government for its efforts to restore Andhra Pradesh’s past glory, noting that the Chief Minister had conceptualised Super Six promises. He emphasised that the government had already begun taking decisive actions for the welfare of the people and reviving ‘Brand Andhra’.
In the initial days of governance, Nazeer said the coalition government had implemented key measures, including the abolition of the Land Titling Act, increase in social security pension to Rs 4,000, and the announcement of a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) for the recruitment of 16,347 teachers. Strengthening the education sector, conducting skill census to assess and enhance employment opportunities, improving rural infrastructure, the mission for pothole-free roads, and implementing a free sand policy are the other development initiatives, he listed out. “We have laid a strong foundation by launching 22 new policies that will drive sustained growth and prosperity. I am proud to share that our efforts are already showing results. We are attracting global giants like Google, ArcelorMittal, Tata Power, Greenko, BPCL, TCS, and others with massive investments,” he said.
The Governor announced that Andhra Pradesh received investment pledges worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore, potentially creating around four lakh jobs. He noted that the first advance estimates for 2024-25 showed the State’s economy expanding to Rs 16 lakh crore with a nominal growth rate of 13%. The per capita income rose to Rs 2.68 lakh from Rs 2.37 lakh in the previous year, driven by strong growth in agriculture and allied activities (15.8%), industries (6.7%), and services (11.7%).
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said the State is pioneering advancements to transform governance, industry, and economic growth. He also elaborated on Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.
The Governor outlined plans to introduce a family benefit card under the Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) to streamline welfare measures. The government also aims to launch hybrid health insurance for all and establish a 100-bed hospital in every Assembly segment. “AP’s strength lies in its people. The road ahead is full of opportunities,” he concluded.