Andhra Pradesh back on track of growth: Governor S Abdul Nazeer

VIJAYAWADA: A thriving economy is the foundation of a prosperous society, and Andhra Pradesh must lead the way in shaping India’s industrial future, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer, while highlighting the State’s vast coastline, abundant natural resources, and skilled workforce, which position it uniquely to achieve growth in sectors like renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductor manufacturing, and high-value exports.

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council on the first day of the Budget Session on Monday, the Governor said it is equally important to ensure that growth is sustainable and inclusive.

“AP’s development should not come at the cost of its environment or at the risk of widening social disparities. Policies must be designed with a long-term vision, integrating initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission, Gati Shakti, and Make in India with grassroot empowerment programmes. Rural development must go hand in hand with urban expansion, ensuring that no community is left behind,” the Governor asserted.

The Governor emphasised that education, skilling and digital access must be prioritised, equipping the youth with the tools they need to actively participate in the rapidly changing global economy. “Only when every individual feels empowered and included, we can truly say that progress has been achieved,” he observed.

The Governor started his nearly an hour-long speech by recalling his earlier address, when he mentioned how the State was left in financial disorder due to misgovernance, lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making significant strides during the last eight months in getting the State back on track through accountable and good governance. The Governor hailed the efforts of the NDA government to revive the past glory of the State.

He highlighted the collapse of the irrigation sector under the YSRCP regime, citing the stalling of major projects, the destruction of the energy sector, and pending liabilities amounting to a staggering Rs 1.35 lakh crore.