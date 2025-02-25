AP Budget Session to continue till March 21

VIJAYAWADA: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, chaired by Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday, decided that the Budget Session will run until March 21. The State budget for 2025-26 will be presented in the Assembly on February 28.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, Government Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu, Janasena leader Nadendla Manohar, and BJP’s P Vishnu Kumar Raju attended the meeting to discuss the session’s agenda.

On Tuesday, the House will begin discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address. TDP MLA Koona Ravi Kumar will move the motion, seconded by MLA BV Jaya Nageswara Reddy, followed by a reply from the Chief Minister.

The Assembly will have holidays on February 26 and 27 before the budget presentation on February 28, pending Cabinet approval. While voting on the budget and supplementary estimates will conclude on March 19, the BAC has reserved March 20 and 21 to extend proceedings if necessary.

Sidelights

Governor’s slip of tongue: Governor S Abdul Nazeer mistakenly referred to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as ‘Narendra’ Chandrababu Naidu. The slip quickly went viral on social media

Punctual start: Following Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu’s directions, most members were present in the House by 9.30 am

TDP camaraderie: TDP members, dressed in their signature yellow shirts, were seen in groups exchanging greetings, handshakes, and hugs

JSP & BJP scarves: JSP and BJP members attended the session wearing their respective party scarves

Pawan’s Deeksha attire: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, currently observing a ‘Deeksha,’ arrived in saffron robes, standing out among the attendees