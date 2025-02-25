APSFL chief GV Reddy quits post, TDP

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprising development, Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited Chairman GV Reddy, who created a flutter by disclosing several irregularities in the APSFL during the previous YSRCP regime, and also expressed his ire at officials in the present dispensation for failing to rectify the lapses in the organisation, quit his post on Monday.

He also submitted his resignation to the TDP primary membership and the party national spokesperson post.

In a letter addressed to TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy stated that he quit all the posts on personal grounds. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you (Naidu) for the confidence you reposed on me, entrusting the key responsibilities to me. I wish that the TDP strengthens further, and be in the forefront in serving the people,” Reddy said.

Making it clear that he had no intentions to join other political parties in the future, Reddy said he will practise law full time. After taking charge as the APSFL Chairman in November 2024, Reddy ordered removal of around 400 employees, who were appointed during the YSRCP regime in violation of norms.

He made open remarks against APSFL MD K Dinesh Kumar for ‘ignoring’ his directions pertaining to strengthening of APSFL.

Govt transfers APSFL MD, directs him to report to GAD

Responding to it, R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy directed Reddy to submit evidence in support of his rebuke of the APSFL MD. Later, Reddy met Naidu and gave explanation. However, Naidu is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over Reddy for making open remarks against an IAS officer, and suggested him to focus on the development of APSFL rather than blaming officials.

However, for reasons unknown, Reddy quit the APSFL Chairman post and the TDP. Sources close to Reddy said though he had no such thought till Monday morning, all of a sudden, he sent the resignation letter, and switched off his mobile.

On the other hand, the government, which accepted the resignation of Reddy as the APSFL Chairman, transferred APSFL MD Dinesh Kumar, and directed him to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for posting. He was also relieved from full additional charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officer of Real Time Governance Society, Managing Director of AP Gas Infrastructure Corporation, and AP Drone Corporation with immediate effect.