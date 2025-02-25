Chola-era stone inscription found in Nellore

ONGOLE: A 13th-century stone inscription from the Chola period was recently discovered at the Siddhesvara temple in Siddana Konduru village, Kaligiri mandal, Nellore district. Mysore ASI Director Dr Muniratnam Reddy studied the Telugu inscription and revealed its details.

Engraved on four sides of a Nandi pillar, the inscription is dated Saka 1212 (June 19, 1290 CE). It records a land donation in the Angamamantanati area to Siddhesvara Swamy temple by local chief Siddhappanayaka, son of Manginayaka and Kesamma of Gollapundi.

The donation was made for the merit of Chola king Manmagandagopala, son of Mahamandaleshwar Vijayaditya Deva Maharaja. It provides valuable historical insights into the Chola administration.