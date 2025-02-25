Madanapalle tomato ryots push for GI tag

CHITTOOR : M-Tomato Farmers Producer Company Limited, Madanapalle, has applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Madanapalle tomatoes at the Geographical Indications Registry, IPR Office, Chennai, with legal assistance from MITS Intellectual Property Facilities Centre.

Madanapalle tomatoes, known for their unique taste, texture, and vibrant colour, have been a crucial contributor to the region’s economy for decades.

The GI tag will protect their authenticity, enhance market value, and benefit over 20,000 farmers cultivating tomatoes across one lakh hectares, generating an annual turnover of hundreds of crores. Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) played a significant role in initiating the GI application process to preserve and promote the identity of these tomatoes.

MITS Principal C Yuvaraj said the institution was honoured to support the recognition and protection of Madanapalle tomatoes, calling it a proud moment for the region’s agricultural heritage.

Madanapalle produces 190–240 metric tonnes of tomatoes daily, sourced from B Kothakota, Tamballapalle, and Punganur in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Rayalpadu and Srinivasapuram in Karnataka. The produce is exported to Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Despite small landholdings of one to five acres, farmers ensure quality using advanced techniques. The GI tag is expected to protect Madanapalle tomatoes’ legacy.