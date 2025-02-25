TDP: YSRCP MLAs attended Governor’s address only to avoid disqualification

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders on Monday criticized YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for boycotting the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session, demanding Leader of Opposition (LoP) status.

They accused him of prioritising personal gains over public issues, stating that Jagan and his MLAs attended the Governor’s address only to avoid disqualification.

Addressing the media at the Assembly, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu ridiculed Jagan’s demand, pointing out that YSRCP lacked the required number of MLAs to be recognised as the opposition party.

He criticised senior YSRCP leaders for backing what he called an undemocratic request despite being aware of parliamentary norms.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad stated that electoral results determine opposition status, not individual demands.

He called Jagan Mohan Reddy’s insistence a reflection of his dictatorial attitude.

“The people denied him LoP status, yet he demands it as if it’s his right,” he remarked.

Satya Prasad further accused Jagan of attending the session merely to avoid disqualification, rather than engaging in discussions on public welfare.

He cited leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Puchalapalli Sundarayya, and Jaipal Reddy, who effectively raised public issues without LoP status, and termed the former chief minister’s demand as baseless.