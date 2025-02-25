WhatsApp simplifies hall ticket access for Intermediate students

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh government’s recently introduced WhatsApp service has simplified the process for Intermediate students to download their hall tickets.
A large number of first- and second-year students across the state have obtained their hall tickets seamlessly through this facility.
On Monday, TNIE observed the process firsthand, with rural students, particularly those from remote villages, benefiting from the service.
Students downloaded the AP Government’s WhatsApp service, selected the educational services option, and sent their registration number and date of birth to the designated government number. Within minutes, they received digital hall tickets.
In Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency, 65% of students at Ramakuppam Government Junior College utilized this service without facing technical issues.
Similarly, in seven other government junior colleges across Kuppam, Gudipalli, and Shanthipuram mandals, over 60% of the 1,900 students downloaded their hall tickets via WhatsApp.
M. Naveen, a first-year MPC student at Ramakuppam Government Junior College, said downloading the hall ticket was easy and saved time during exam preparations.
Ramakuppam Junior College Principal B. Chanikyudu said efforts are underway to raise awareness among parents about the WhatsApp hall ticket service, eliminating the need for physical collection.
Over 40% of the 800 students at Emeralds Junior College downloaded hall tickets via WhatsApp.
Officials hailed the initiative for its efficiency, as manual signatures are no longer required for Intermediate exams, confirmed Tirupati Regional Intermediate Board Officer Prabhakar Reddy.