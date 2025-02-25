WhatsApp simplifies hall ticket access for Intermediate students

TIRUPATI: The Andhra Pradesh government’s recently introduced WhatsApp service has simplified the process for Intermediate students to download their hall tickets.

A large number of first- and second-year students across the state have obtained their hall tickets seamlessly through this facility.

On Monday, TNIE observed the process firsthand, with rural students, particularly those from remote villages, benefiting from the service.

Students downloaded the AP Government’s WhatsApp service, selected the educational services option, and sent their registration number and date of birth to the designated government number. Within minutes, they received digital hall tickets.