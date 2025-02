VIJAYAWADA: On the expected lines, YSRCP MLAs-led by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, boycotted the Governor’s address of the joint session of the AP Legislative Assembly and Council, minutes after Governor S Abdul Nazeer commenced his speech, and staged a walkout on Monday, the first day of the Budget Session.

Jagan and his MLAs arrived at the State Assembly at 9.58 am, and the Governor’s address commenced at 10 am. Three minutes later, YSRCP members, stood up and rushed to the podium raising slogans ‘We Want Justice’ and ‘Save Democracy’.

With Jagan indicating them to return at 10.09 am, they withdrew their protest, and along with their leader staged a walkout. Jagan folded his hands towards the Chair, before exiting the House.

Later addressing the media outside the Assembly, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said, “There are only two sides in the House. One is the treasury benches consist of the coalition parties, and the YSRCP, which is the natural choice of Opposition party. A democracy cannot function without an Opposition, which is the voice of the people. There is no option for the NDA government except conceding our demand for Opposition status.”

Later in the day, Jagan held a meeting with YSRCP MLAs and MLCs at the party headquarters, where he emphasised the need for a resolute fight against the TDP-led NDA government amid growing public discontent.

He urged party members to treat their current position as a battlefield, stressing that every step should be directed towards victory. He called for honest and sincere efforts to champion the people’s cause.

‘YSRC sole Oppn voice in Assembly’

“Victory is assured if we stand with the people and remain among them,” he said, cautioning against any retreat in the struggle for public welfare. He dismissed the need to fear the coalition government, assuring his unwavering support to every member.