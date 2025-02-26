Andhra Pradesh HC raps police for ignoring orders

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the police department’s lack of response to its orders.

Hearing social media activist B Ramana’s arrest case, the Court criticised the police for repeatedly hiding facts. It noted that despite directing the DGP to submit a report on Ramana’s arrest, no report had been filed.

The Court stressed the report’s importance due to the case’s sensitivity.

The Court refrained from summoning him but warned that it could issue written orders if necessary. It also noted contradictions in reports from the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner and Prakasam District Collector.