VIJAYAWADA: Eight months of strenuous efforts have revived the State economy, which was on a ventilator due to the misgovernance of the previous YSRCP regime, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for their timely help in putting Andhra Pradesh back on the track of growth.

In reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing budget session, the Chief Minister said the three parties -- TDP, JSP and BJP -- had not formed the coalition government for selfish motives, but in the larger interests of the State. “State’s development is only possible with double engine government -- NDA at the Centre and in the State,” he asserted.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to fulfil every promise made in the poll manifesto, Naidu said they are going ahead with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 with the sole objective of putting the State back on the development path.

Taking a dig at YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MLAs for their misbehavior during the Governor’s address, the Leader of the House said in his more than 41 years of experience, he has not seen such scenes in Assembly. “It is for the people to decide, and not your desire, whether you would become the Leader of Opposition or not. With just 11 MLAs, coming at 11 am, and spending just 11 minutes in the House, he created a ruckus seeking Opposition Leader status. This is a disgrace to the Assembly, which is like a temple where he people’s problems are solved,” Naidu said.