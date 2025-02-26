APSSDC signs MoU for global nursing jobs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indo-Euro Synchronization and Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) Limited to train nursing professionals in German language and provide international placements.

The MoU for the initiative, as part of the Skill International Programme, was signed on Tuesday in the presence of APSSDC MD and CEO G Ganesh Kumar, Executive Director D Manohar, OMCAP HR M Satish Babu and AP State Nursing Skill Development Officer Rehana Khan.

Executive Director D Manohar announced that M.Sc, B.Sc, and Post B.Sc nursing graduates with at least six months of experience are eligible to register for the programme on the Skill Universal online portal and submit their resumes to skillinternational@apssdc.in for the programme.